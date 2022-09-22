MANCHESTER — The 2022 Bishop’s Summer Reception to benefit the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund was held on Sept. 8 on the grounds of St. Pius X Parish in Manchester. Attended by more than 300 guests, the reception capped a successful campaign that raised more than $255,000. Now in its 37th year, the BCAF has raised and distributed more than $7,452,000to assist organizations that improve the quality of life for the poor and disadvantaged and provide the basic essentials for individuals and families in New Hampshire. 

Alex and Lisa Walker co-chaired the 2022 campaign. At the event, Alex noted, “Our goal was $230,000, but tonight I am happy to announce that we have raised well over that amount, all due to the dedication and hard work of many of you here tonight. Thank you for your donations, they help so many people in need throughout the state. We deeply appreciate your dedication to the fund, to the bishop, and the church.” 

