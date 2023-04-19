Wayne Bergeron

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Wayne Albert Bergeron on April 10, 2023, at 8:25 a.m. Wayne was born May 23, 1959 to Paul Bergeron and Anita St. Pierre of Sutton, Vt.

Born and raised on a farm in Vermont, Wayne learned the value of hard work at a young age. He spent much of his life logging for a living and always had his trusty chainsaw by his side. No job was too big or too small for him, and his tireless work ethic earned him respect from all who knew him. He loved a long day's work, a cold Miller Genuine Draft, and the satisfaction of a job well done.

