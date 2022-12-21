Stephen “Guy” Fedan, 76, of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1946, in New York, N.Y. to the late Sophie (Chanas) Fedan and late Stefan Anthony Fedan. He graduated from Farmingdale High School in 1965 in Long Island, N.Y. and continued on to a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in counseling.
Guy worked at the Board of Cooperative Education where he met the love of his life, Joan Alice Hartley at a bicycle shop and were married for 17 years. They settled in Springvale, Maine where he became a commercial and industrial real-estate appraiser for many years.
Guy often enjoyed and annual pilgrimage at Lake Delaware Boys’ Camp in Delhi, N.Y. with fellow alumni. He enjoyed spending time with his children, playing with the first computers such as the IBM Tandy 1000 and teaching them pinball. He thoroughly enjoyed tinkering with automotive engines. Outdoors, he enjoyed skiing and bicycling; not to forget the Norton motorcycle. He traveled extensively in Europe and Northern Africa. He enjoyed volunteering for youth sports. He thoroughly enjoyed listening to a large array of music.
He was loved by many for his quirky sense of humor and unforgettable laugh.
He is survived by his children Steven Fedan from Ashland Mass., Joseph Fedan from Waterboro, Maine, and Alicia (Fedan) Mudgett from Chocorua; his grandchildren Hunter, Walter and Eric. He leaves behind his beloved brother Jeffrey Fedan from Morgantown, W. Va.
His family and friends will miss him dearly, especially the ones he met at Coos County Nursing Home where he resided for the past five years.
Calling hours will be at the St. Mary’s Russian Orthodox Church in Jackson, N.J. on Wednesday, Dec. 21with sequent funeral on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m.
