Obituary: Shirley M. Bourque

Shirley M. Bourque, 84, of Berlin, passed away at her home on Feb. 2, 2023, after a period of illness.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1938, the daughter of the late Ernest and Beatrice (Pepin) Marois.
Shirley M. Bourque, 84, of Berlin, passed away at her home on Feb. 2, 2023, after a period of illness.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1938, the daughter of the late Ernest and Beatrice (Pepin) Marois.
Shirley was a graduate of Notre Dame High School Class of 1956 and of Empire Beauty School in Concord.
She was a lifelong resident of the Berlin area. Prior to her retirement, she had been self-employed as a hairdresser for over 50 years and had also done hair for both the Coos County and Saint Vincent de Paul Nursing Homes.
Shirley was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, where she was in charge of the Lazarus Ministry for many years.
She was also a member and past president of the Ladies of Saint Anne and had been a leader for the local Boy Scouts.
She is survived by her son, Roland Bourque and wife Annie of Center Barnstead; daughter Sheryl Bouchard; grandchildren Jaymie Bouchard and significant other Shelby Allen, also Todd Bouchard, and Essence and Wynn Bourque; great-granddaughter Madison Douglas; sisters Rochelle Gezelman and husband Roger of Concord, and Gert Danais, also of Concord; aunt Priscilla Poirier; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Roland Bourque and her second husband Raymond Poulin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Those who wish may make donations in Shirley’s memory to either the Marie Rivier Food Pantry or the St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.