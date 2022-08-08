Samuel J. Towle, 76, of Gorham, N.H., went home to the Lord on Aug. 5, 2022. This date was predestined on the day He created him. He was born on Dec. 30, 1945, in Lancaster, N.H.
Sam graduated in 1963 from Lancaster High School and worked most of his life doing what he loved, cutting wood.
Sam spent many of those years working with his best friend and “brother,” Butch Rexford of Whitefield, N.H. His last employment was at the family-owned Yokohama Restaurant in Gorham, where he worked with his wife Laura.
He was an Elder in the Word of God Christian Church for many years. Doing God’s work brought him the greatest joy and peace.
Sam is survived by his wife and best friend, Laura Towle; their children, Veronica (Jeff) Tennis, Valerie (Bob) Fauteux, Vanessa (Richard) Kenison, Vespar (Ed) Duffy and Bradford Anderson. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Hazel Towle, brothers, Albert and “Baby” Towle, and son, C. Wade Anderson.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Word of God Christian Church, 11 Hill Road, Dummer, N.H. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Milan, N.H. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St. Gorham, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation in Sam’s memory to the Word of God Christian Church, or perform a random act of kindness — it’s the gift that keeps on giving, and comes back to you as well. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
