Obituary: Roger A. Duguay

Roger A. Duguay, 87, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Jan. 1, 2022, at the St. Vincent de Paul Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Berlin, N.H. on May 12, 1934, the son of the late William and Laura (Perry) Duguay and has been a lifelong resident of the area.
Roger had been a member of the Fur, Feather & Fin Club in Gorham and Union Local No. 75. Roger had been employed by the local paper mill for over 40 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Members of the family include his daughters Ann Marie Morton of Gorham and Darlene Douglass of Berlin; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; two sisters Lena Couture and Shirley Beland, both of Connecticut; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a sister, Nellie Murphy, and a brother, Herbert Duguay.
Services will be held in the spring at a date and time to be announced. Interment will be in Randolph, N.H. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. View the online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
