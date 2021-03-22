Richard E. Croteau, 87, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on July 5, 1933, the son of the late Alderic and Delima (Blais) Croteau and lived in Berlin for most of his life. After his retirement, he lived for a time in Errol, N.H. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
Members of the family include two daughters Louise Valley and her husband Roland of Conn., and Collette Caron of Berlin, N.H.; two sons George Croteau and his wife Donna of Errol, N.H., and Maurice Croteau and his wife Nathalie of Berlin, N.H.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister Isabelle Voisine of Berlin, N.H.; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife Jeannette (Leclerc) Croteau and by a brother Raymond Croteau.
Services will be private. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin. Anyone who wishes may make a donation in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 166 South River Road, #210, Bedford, NH 03110. Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, NH. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
