Paul J. Letellier, 84, of Gorham, N.H. and Englewood, Fla., passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, in Florida.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on June 16, 1938, the son of the late Antonio and Cecile (Dionne) Letellier and lived in the Berlin-Gorham area for most of his life.
He enjoyed winters in Florida with his wife Sandra for the past 24 years and his summers in the North Country.
Paul was an Air Force veteran for nine years and a life member of the White Mountain Post 2520 VFW, and a member of the Dupont-Holmes Post 82 American Legion in Gorham, the American Legion in Florida and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Berlin and Florida.
Paul also was a member of the Moose Club in Florida, where he enjoyed many of the club activities. Other enjoyments included fishing, boating, dancing and playing cards. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by James River Corporation for over 30 years, most of which was in the Bleachery.
Members of the family include his wife Sandra (Sawyer) Letellier of Gorham and Englewood, Fla.; two sons, Randall Letellier of Florida and Troy Letellier and his wife Whitney of Portland, Maine; six grandchildren, Kristi Letellier, Ryan Letellier, Joey Murphy, Reagan Murphy, Wesley Letellier and Addison Letellier; two great-grandchildren Jacob and Kyrie Coy; he is survived by his very close daughter in law Brenda (Leclerc) Letellier; his siblings Elaine Pisani and her husband Francis, Robert Letellier and his wife Joyce, John Letellier and his wife Billie, Mary Labonte, Michael Letellier, Rene Letellier and David Letellier; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter, DeAnn Murphy, and two sisters, Jean Lorry and Dorothy Charron.
Visitation will be held on Monday Nov. 28, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham, N.H. Services will follow in the funeral home at 3 p.m. The services will conclude with military honors at the funeral home. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
