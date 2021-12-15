Obituary: Madeline R. Wentworth

Madeline R. Wentworth, 87, of Gorham, N.H., joined her Heavenly Father on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Berlin, N.H.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1933, in Cascade-Gorham, N.H., the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (McLaughlin) Corrigan, and was a lifelong resident of the area.
She married the love of her life, the late Carlyle D. Wentworth, with whom she raised eight children. She graduated from Gorham High School with the Class of 1952, and the Northeastern Business College in Portland, Maine. After graduating from college, she came back to work in the Berlin area.
In her earlier years, she worked for New England Telephone, Co., and then went on to work for the Androscoggin Valley Hospital from which she retired in 1995 after 23 years of working in the dietary department.
Madeline was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served many callings. She felt the most important calling was to be part of raising money for a building fund to build that beautiful church that sits atop Gorham Hill. The members of the Branch joined together to form a catering service (L.D.S. Catering Services) and worked to raise money to build their church.
Madeline loved children and was a devoted mother and enjoyed raising her family. She also loved all people and found ways to serve in many different capacities.
Madeline is survived by her children, Ann Rollins and husband Walter of Penacook, N.H., Tim Wentworth and wife Carol of Berlin, Kimberly Gagnon and husband Joe of Barrington, N.H., Sharon Glover and husband Leslie of Gorham, Ambra Rodgers and husband Joe of Gorham, Troy Wentworth and Sarah Clark and husband Shane of Woodsville, N.H.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Francis Corrigan of Manchester, N.H., George Corrigan of Fla., and Peggy Corrigan of Gorham; many nieces, nephews and cousins and a close family friend Jean Shields and her husband Ken and family of Milan, N.H.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Carlyle, her daughter Donna Wentworth and siblings Marie Witter, Harry Corrigan, Jr., Thomas Corrigan, Eugene Corrigan, Rita Knee, Dean Corrigan and infant sister Cathlene.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Gorham Hill in Randolph, N.H. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday morning from 9:30-11 a.m., prior to the funeral. All those attending are required to wear masks. Interment will follow in the Willis Cemetery in Dummer, N.H. The Bryant Funeral Home in Gorham is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
