Obituary: Laura Elizabeth Brown

Laura Elizabeth Brown, of Berlin, N.H., born April 1, 1951, passed into spirit on Oct. 25, 2021.
She received many gifts in her lifetime, the greatest of which is those who opened their hearts to her on this journey.
She is survived by Catherine McCandless, sister, and Gregg Manjorin; Powel and Carol Brown, brother and sister-in-law, and family; Michaela and Jason Crooks and Sage Luksevish, stepdaughter, husband and son; Patricia LaPree, sister by choice, and family; and beloved friends, fellow travelers and those who entrusted her with the stories of their hearts — you know who you are.
She is predeceased by Powel and Mary Harris Brown, parents, and Richard Fiske, fiance.
Services will be held in the near future. All are welcome and none are obligated. You paid your respects while she was here.
The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
