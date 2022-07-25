On June 16, 2022, we lost our beautiful, fun loving mother, sister, wife and friend, Judy Cassidy Woodward suddenly.
She passed away surrounded by some of her family at the young age of 66 due to complications of pneumonia and influenza.
Judy had developed a lung disease five years ago called Idiopathic Fibrosis (IPF), a condition, which makes breathing increasingly difficult. This lung damage prevented her from surviving influenza and pneumonia.
Judy was born in Brunswick, Ga. She worked for State Farm and MAP International while here. When she married and moved to New Hampshire, she became an accomplished mother and housewife who loved gardening and knitting.
Having the best birthday parties for her kids, the best costumes and even supplying the high school drama club with their wigs and costumes. Afterwards, she worked at the Family Resource Center and at the White Mountains Community College, running their Work Ready NH Program.
Due to her health condition, she left the college and spent winters in Georgia.
Judy is survived by her husband William J. Woodward, children: Laura Lynch, Elizabeth Woodward, and stepchildren Jennifer Dupuis, Jessica Joy and Jason Woodward. Her surviving siblings are John Joseph (Joey) Cassidy III and Lisa Durden, and sisters-in-law Evelyn Smith and Tamara Cassidy. She is also survived by nephews and nieces Jason Cassidy, Elizabeth Cassidy, Rebecca Durden, John Durden, Matthew and Josh Hames; and grandchildren Georgia Poulin and Rebecca Lynch.
She was predeceased by her parents and her younger sister, Stacy Hames.
At Judy’s request, a celebration of life was held on July 10 at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island, Ga. She did not want a funeral with sadness.
She wanted it to be a celebration. Fun, laughter, good food, friends sharing good memories of her and, of course, a dance floor.
Rather than flowers Judy would have wanted you to donate to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation here: app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/JudyWoodward.
