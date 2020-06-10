John E. Morency, 93, passed away on May 17, 2020, in Brea, California. A memorial service was held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in La Habra, California where John lived for 55 years. John was born in Berlin, New Hampshire on Dec. 27, 1926, where he grew up and graduated from Notre Dame High School. After serving in the Navy, John returned to Berlin and worked for The Brown Company where he met his wife, Joan Dubey. In 1955 John, Joan, and daughter, Janet, moved to Gilman, Vermont where John worked for the Gilman Paper Company until 1961. John’s extensive career in the textile industry began when he moved to Framingham, Massachusetts and began working for the Ludlow Corporation. He held numerous executive positions at Ludlow including the manager of industrial engineering, textile division, and manager of the carpet division. His dedication to Ludlow took John and his family to California in 1965 where he was appointed manager of the West Coast operations.
In 1971, he joined Walter Carpet Mills, a division of the Ludlow Corporation, as director of administration, planning and control. After briefly working for Hollytex Carpet Mills, John joined Atlas Carpet Mills in 1982 as Vice President of Manufacturing. John enjoyed 17 years at Atlas building that company into a leader in the commercial carpet industry. He retired in 1999 at the age of 72. Throughout his career, John served on the Board of Directors of the Kiwanis, the Industrial Council, and The Gary Center.
John is survived by his wife Joan of nearly 66 years; his daughters Janet McKinnon, June Morency, and Jill DeFranco; his son-in-law Dominic DeFranco; and six grandchildren: Michael McKinnon, James McKinnon, Joseph McKinnon, Thomas DeFranco, Gina DeFranco, and Mary DeFranco.
