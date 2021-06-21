Obituary: Irene Powell

Irene Powell, 80, of Barton, Vt., passed away on May 25, 2021, in Newport, Vt.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1941, in Berlin, N.H., to the late Richard and Bella (Nadeau) Bellerose.
Irene worked as a LNA for many years at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton and also for the State of Connecticut Department of Developmental Services. She enjoyed gardening and farming, and had a real passion for her work as an LNA.
She is survived by her children John T. “Tommy” Powell Sr., Elizabeth Kneeland, Timothy Powell, and Paula Powell; her grandchildren John T. Powell Jr., William Powell, Amanda Stevens, Michael and Alan Kneeland and Matthew Powell. She is also survived by many great grandchildren and her brother Norman Bellerose.
She was also predeceased by her husband John William “Billy” Powell Jr., and her step father Edward Marchand.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday July 10, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery in Lancaster, N.H. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Irene’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation New England Chapter, Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL, 33131. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation service, locally family owned and operated.
