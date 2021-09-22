Obituary: Helen I. Burlock

Helen I. Burlock, 72, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Berlin on Dec. 10, 1948, the daughter of late Roland and Mary (Valerino) Jutras and was a lifelong resident.
She graduated from Berlin High School in 1968, and had been employed by Granite State, Fagin’s Pub and Profile.
Helen was a very special woman who loved everyone and was loved in return. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Good Shepherd Parish. She loved spending time at church and praying with her church friends that she considered family.
Helen always had a friendly smile when she saw you and would ask you sincerely how you were doing. If someone needed prayers, they would ask Helen to pray for them and she would.
If you saw Helen at the store, you also saw her cousin, Linda Tupick, whom she enjoyed spending time with. Most of all, Helen loved her family. She was a big part of her children and grandchildren’s lives and would do anything for them.
Family includes her husband Wilfred Burlock of Berlin, N.H.; children Beth Cooney and fiancé Adam Tempke of West Milan, N.H. and Brian Burlock and fiancé Jessica Valliere of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren Jami Lee Cooney, Jason Cooney and wife Samantha, Jacob Cooney, Bella Burlock, Blake Burlock and Dayna Bergeron; great-grandchild Kullen Drouin; and brother Tony Jutras and wife Gail of West Milan, N.H.
She was predeceased by her sisters Anita Ducharme and Rita Rasys.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Sept. 24, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow in the St. Kieran Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH, 03570. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
