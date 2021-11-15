Obituary: Ernestine C. Scott

Ernestine C. Scott, 97, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
She was born in Beecher Falls, Vt., on July 8, 1924, the daughter of Paul and Alta (Wheeler) Clogston.
Ernestine grew up in Pittsburg, N.H., graduating from Pittsburg School with the Class of 1942.
In 1943, she moved to Connecticut and worked at Electric Boat in Groton during the war effort.
She returned to Pittsburg and married her former classmate, Karl Scott, on June 20, 1948. She spent her honeymoon in California and later moved to Kittery, Maine, to allow Karl to finish college at UNH.
They moved to Berlin in 1952 and have resided there since. During that time, she was an active member of the Berlin Congregational Church, UCC, living by a moral code based on the Ten Commandments and the Lord’s Prayer.
Before retiring in 1984, she worked for the Berlin school system in the superintendent’s office for 17 years. During retirement, she enjoyed traveling throughout the continental United States as well as three trips to Hawaii.
Both Ernestine and Karl loved Western-style square dancing, traveling to nine conventions in Montreal, a national convention in Indianapolis as well as many areas throughout New England.
Ernestine was a member of the Berlin Quilters Guild and loved making quilts and wall hangings. She was a perfectionist and her work was always well made and admired.
Growing up in the Great Depression, Ernestine learned how to be thrifty, do without and work hard.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a very outgoing, caring, loving and generous person.
The family includes her husband of 73 years Karl S. Scott of Berlin, N.H.; children Paul W. Scott of Greenfield, N.H., and Ann Gonyea and her husband Thomas of Auburn, N.H.; granddaughters Heather (Sullivan) Berner and husband Nick of Contoocook, N.H., Laura Sullivan of State College, Pa. and N.H. and her fiance Josh Frankhouser, Allison Scott of Dublin, N.H., and Allison Gonyea of Arlington, Va.; brother William Clogston and wife Mary of Hurley, N.Y.; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Pauline Oakes in 1974.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. Interment will be in the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Pittsburg School, Attn: David Covill, 12 School St., Pittsburg, N.H., 03592 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
