Doris P. Lacasse 89, of Merrimack, N.H., passed away April 5th, 2021, at Greenbriar Healthcare in Nashua after a period of failing health.
She was born April 9th, 1931, in Berlin, N.H., the daughter of the late John and Marie Louise Rousseau. She graduated from Notre Dame with the class of 1949.
Doris and her family moved to Merrimack in 1970. She worked in banking for 22 years before her retirement in 1996. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church, and she enjoyed bowling and trips to Foxwoods. She was a loving wife, mother, memere and great-memere.
Doris was predeceased by her husband of 56 years Paul E. Lacasse, her daughter Carol Hagman, four brothers and three sisters.
Members of her family include her daughter Suzanne Hurd of Merrimack, Marc and Patty Lacasse of Greenfield and Dave and Kelley Lacasse of Nashua; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law along with several nieces and nephews.
There will not be any calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Rd, Merrimack NH, on Friday, April 9th, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
