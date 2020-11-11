Obituary: Donald Astle Veaze

Donald Astle Veazey, 93 of Cascade, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the St. Vincent de Paul Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Nov. 20, 1926, and resided in the Berlin-Gorham area all of his life.
Donald graduated from Berlin High School Class of 1944 and served in the United States Army during World War II.
Prior to his retirement in 1997, Donald worked for the Brown Company and James River Corporation as a machinist. He was a long-time member of the Gorham Fire Department and a member of Union Local No. 75 AFL CIO. He was also a wonderful organist and avid photographer.
He is survived by his son Daniel Veazey and wife Lisa of Gorham, N.H.; daughter Janet Nadeau and husband Maurice of Gorham; five grandchildren, Jennifer Veazey Swinehart and husband Jerod, Sarah Robertson and husband Mike, Shawn Nadeau and companion Heather Pierson, Jonathan Veazey, and Brian Veazey and companion Nicole Peare; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years Martha L. Veazey in March of this year, a daughter Kathy Veazey, a son Donald A. Veazey, Jr., a brother John Veazy, and his two sisters Virginia Daniels and Evelyn Bigl.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, N.H.
A private service will be live streamed at 1 p.m., at facebook.com/bryantfuneralhomes. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery, Gorham. Donations in his memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH, 03570 or to the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org). Memories and condolences may be offered to the family online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
