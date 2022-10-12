David K. Durant, 75, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in the comfort of his home. He was born in Berlin on November 19, 1946, the son of Francis and Laura (Laflamme) Durant and was a lifelong resident. He had been employed at the local paper mill as a Pulp Dryer and a Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator for over 36 years before retiring. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and the outdoors. He was a member of the Androscoggin Fish and Game Association.
He is survived by his children Ken Durant and his wife Priscilla of Wrentham, Mass. and William Durant and his wife Beth of Berlin; as well as four grandchildren Tyler Durant of San Diego, Ca., Olivia Durant of Wrentham, Mass., Emma Durant of Charlotte, N.C. and Danielle Durant of Johnston, R.I. and sisters Linda Porter and Louise Walsh both of The Villages, Fla.; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Lora L. (Wilson) Durant and his brothers Richard Durant, Raymond Durant, Leo Durant and Leon Durant and sisters Lucille Silts and Patricia Poulin.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend visitation Friday, Oct. 14 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin with services at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at the St. Kieran Cemetery in Berlin when David will be laid to rest with his late wife Lora. The online guestbook is available atbryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.