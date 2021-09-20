Cody Albert Laflamme, age 28, of Berlin, New Hampshire died unexpectedly on Sept. 7, 2021, in Savannah, Ga.
Cody's loss was completely unexpected and his family is shocked and deeply saddened.
Cody was born on Nov. 27, 1992.
Cody was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Elwood (Al) Searl and his paternal grandfather, Norman (Tiri) Laflamme.
He is survived by his mother, Ann Arsenault of Berlin, N.H., and his father, Steve Laflamme of Milan, N.H. He is also survived by his sister, Amanda Laflamme; two nephews, Carter and Kol, and brothers, Ryan Laflamme and Brady Laflamme, all of Berlin. Cody is also survived by his maternal N.H., Hampshire as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cody was a 2011 graduate of Berlin High School. After graduating he attended Berlin New Hampshire Technical College for welding and graduated in 2013.
He was passionate about the outdoors, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and spending time with friends and family.
After Cody's accomplishments in New Hampshire, he moved south to Savannah with his girlfriend of three years, Summer Murray.
Anyone who knew Cody knew that he loved fearlessly, that he was kind, patient and was loved endlessly by his family.
Cody's family and close friends will miss him more than words can say. May you rest in peace, Cody Albert Laflamme.
No services will be held at this time upon the request of his parents.
