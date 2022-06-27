Obituary Claire Y. Fortin

Claire Y. Fortin, 80, passed away on June 23, 2022.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Aug. 25, 1941, the daughter of Emile and Eugenia (Roberge) Rousseau.
Claire was a graduate of Berlin High School, and also attended St. Patrick’s school; she was a lifelong resident of Berlin.
Claire lived in the same home on Blanchard Street for all of her life, where she raised her family.
After her children got a little older, she began working at the Butson’s Supermarket, where she was employed until they closed. From there, she went to the Berlin IGA, now Berlin Marketplace, where she worked until the start of the pandemic; she stopped working only at the advice of her doctor.
In her spare time, Claire enjoyed cooking and making puzzles, and took great pride in her home.
The family includes her children, Richard ‘Dicky’ Fortin and wife Michelle of Stilwell, Kan., and Janine Lefebvre and husband Steven of Berlin; sister Jeanette Canuel of Florida; grandchildren Meagan Martin and husband Nick, Emily Fortin, Kayla Fortin, Jenelle Lefebvre and Jillian Lefebvre; her newborn great-granddaughter, Kelsey and several brothers and sisters-in-law. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends.
Claire was predeceased by her husband, Pierre Fortin, and brothers Paul and Harvey Rousseau.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. Interment will follow at the St. Kieran Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
