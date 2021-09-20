Obituary: Bradley C. Ray

Bradley C. Ray, 82, of Milan, N.H., passed away on Thursday Sept. 16, 2021, at his home after a period of failing health.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 31, 1938, the son of Charles and Norma (Parrish) Ray and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Brad was a graduate of Berlin High School and had been employed as a snow ranger by the U.S. Forest Service from 1958 to 2001.
He was a member of the Mount Washington Volunteer Ski Patrol and enjoyed hiking, skiing and being in the outdoors.
Members of the family include his wife Rebecca Oreskes of Milan; his daughters Cynthia King and her husband Don of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Pamela Colarusso and her husband Michael of Jacksonville, Fla.; a son Michael Ray and his wife Kate of Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren Dr. Ryan King, Dr. Logan King and his wife Danielle; cousins Wayne Migetz, Linda Taraskewich and Alta Virtue.
He was predeceased by his infant sister Sheila, his parents and his beloved dogs.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Anyone who wishes may make a donation to the Mount Washington Volunteer Ski Patrol, c/o Robert Strauten, director, 99 Old Beach Rd., Rye, NH 03870 or online at tuckerman.org.
Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin & Gorham, N.H. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
