Barbara G.M. Riff, 73, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday Nov. 15, 2020, of injuries received in an automobile accident.
She was born in Thurso, Scotland, the daughter of Harry and Barbara (MacDonald) Adams and moved to the U.S. after her marriage when she was 20.
Barbara was a devoted and loving wife and mother who gave tirelessly of herself to family and friends alike.
Her capacity to care for others and her kindness and generosity of spirit were such a blessing, not only to her family but to those who she cared for throughout the years. She had been employed as a home health aide at AV Home Care Services.
Barbara’s infectious laugh and her ability to connect with others will be sorely missed by her family, which includes her son Walter Riff of Merrimack, N.H.; her daughter Heather Green of Worcester, Vt.; grandchildren Miranda, Samantha and Amelia; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Tracy R. Riff.
There will be no services. Interment will be in the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.