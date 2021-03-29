Julia Hodgdon, 78, formerly of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1942, in Berlin, the daughter of the late Alton and Hulda Gendron.
She was the widow of Russell “Casey” Hodgdon.
A complete obituary will be published in the near future. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home in Gorham.
