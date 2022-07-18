Christina M. (Onofrio) Corcoran, 86, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday morning July 16, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Concord, N.H.
She was born in Bethel, Maine, on Sept. 22, 1935, the daughter of the late Carmen Onofrio and Irene (Saunders) Onofrio and moved to Gorham, N.H., as a child. She started school there and later moved to Milan, N.H.
Christina was a graduate of Berlin High School and lived many years in Milan, before moving to Berlin, where she has since resided.
She liked doing crafts, traveling and camping at Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She also enjoyed trips to Reno, Nev., to visit her grandson and family. In earlier years, she enjoyed snowmobiling.
Members of the family include her husband Mark R. Corcoran of Berlin; a daughter, Vicki Frechette and her husband Wayne of Randolph, N.H.; a son, Richard Corcoran and his wife Karen of Ocala, Fla.; a grandson, Erik Corcoran and his wife Catherine of Reno, Nev.; great-grandchildren Violet, Zoie and Arwen of Reno; three sisters, Ann Clyne of Ludlow, Mass., Amelia Tilton of Groveton, N.H., and Jone Thurston of Wells, Maine; a brother, Kenneth Onofrio of Jefferson, N.H.; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents and a brother John Onofrio.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Anyone who wishes may make a donation in her memory to the First Baptist Church, 79 High St., Berlin, NH, 03570. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
