BERLIN —  Berlin police remind residents that the winter overnight parking ban will be lifted Friday, April 1.

The department, however, points out the following parking violations are in effect year round. Any of the following are subject to parking fines….

• Parking Against Traffic (driver’s side along curb)

• Parking on ANY portion of a Sidewalk

• Parking on a Crosswalk or within 20’ of a Crosswalk

• Blocking Another’s Driveway

• Parking within 15’ of a Fire Hydrant

• Parking in a Handicap Spot without a Permit or Placard

• Parking more than 12” from the Curb

• Parking in a No-Parking Area

NH RSA 265:69-71 and Berlin City Ordinance Section 15, Article III.

