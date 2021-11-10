CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest is pleased to announce that fees will be waived on Thursday, Nov. 11, in celebration of Veterans Day.
The U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees at most of its day-use recreation sites in celebration of Veterans Day.
The fee waivers are offered in cooperation with other federal agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.
Day-use fees will be waived at all standard amenity fee sites operated by the Forest Service.
Fees will remain in effect for overnight camping, cabin rentals, permits, reservations, and activities offered by concessionaires.
For more information about the White Mountain National Forest visit fs.usda.gov/whitemountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.