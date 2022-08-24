LANCASTER — Did you know Canada lynx are considered an endangered species in New Hampshire?
Learn about the historic and current distribution of lynx in the state, and the research being used to better understand lynx population dynamics at the next program at Weeks State Park on Aug. 25.
Jillian Kilborn, a wildlife biologist for N.H. Fish and Game, will give the presentation on lynx following the Weeks State Park Association’s annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Summit Lodge.
Much of Kilborn’s time is spent managing the department’s largest property, the Connecticut Lakes Natural Area, in Pittsburg and Clarksville. She also works with a variety of wildlife and landowners throughout Coos County.
Kilborn grew up in Coos County and enjoys a variety of outdoor activities including hunting, hiking, camping and canoeing.
She also focuses on non-game species found in the northern part of the state including the American marten, which is a small animal that belongs to the same group as weasels, and the Canada lynx, which is at least twice the size of the average house cat.
Lynx are often recognized by their pointed ears and large, furry paws, which help them travel over deep snow and leave a distinctive “ice cream cone” footprint.
Prior to the program, the Weeks State Park Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. All association members are encouraged to attend.
This free program will be held in the Great Room of the Summit Lodge of Weeks State Park and will begin at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to come early and bring a picnic supper, or climb the fire tower for one of the best views north of the notches.
Weeks State Park is located on the east side of Route 3, about 2 miles south of Lancaster. Carpooling is strongly suggested if possible for the events.
The summer programs are sponsored by the Weeks State Park Association, NH Division of Parks and UNH Cooperative Extension.
