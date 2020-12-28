BERLIN — Coos County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Tri-County Community Action Program, Inc. is in its 25th year of providing mittens, hats, slippers, sweaters, scarves and blankets that are lovingly created by volunteer knitters and crafters for the annual Coos County Family Health Services Mitten Tree.
Children in need may select items from a “Mitten Tree,” a Christmas tree decorated with hand crafted items in different colors and sizes at the Coos County Family Health Services 54 Willow St. Office in Berlin. Mittens and other items will also be available at the 133 Pleasant St. Clinic.
“The RSVP Home Knitters are a special group. Not only do they help to keep our kids warm, their actions send an important message that we live in a community where people care for one another,” said Ken Gordon, Coos County Family Health Services chief executive officer.
In addition, homemade and donated items are given to clients of the Coos County Family Health Services RESPONSE to Sexual and Domestic Violence Program and new babies born to the Family Health Pre-natal Program.
RSVP Knitters, who are age 55 and over, make mittens and many other handmade items in their homes using donated yarn and materials. RSVP volunteers coordinate the program with the RSVP staff in the Berlin area.
Connie Ouellette, a RSVP volunteer, tends to the crafters' Pittsburg area. These coordinators keep the knitters stocked with donated yarn; they pick up completed items and store them for distribution when cold weather strikes the North Country. There are currently 37 knitters and crafters in Coos County volunteering for the RSVP Home Knitters Program.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers were unable to participate in this year’s celebration in person. However, because of their dedication and skills, RSVP is still able to provide these items for the community and celebrate the holiday season.
RSVP will be happy to accept donations of yarn and materials that volunteers will put to good use and donate the products to local communities in need.
RSVP, a Tri-County Community Action Program continues its role, providing meaningful opportunities for retired people and seniors throughout Coos County, while also serving local non-profits with valuable volunteer resources.
In the past year, about 325 RSVP volunteers provided over 40,000 hours of volunteer time to 60 nonprofits, doing everything from breaking trails to staffing blood drives, to teaching English as a Second Language.
Anyone aged 55 and over, who is interested in volunteer opportunities in Coos County can contact Nancy Malone, RSVP program director, at (603) 752-4103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.