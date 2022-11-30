CONCORD — The N.H. Forest Protection Bureau recently awarded grants totaling $85,795 to local fire departments in 46 communities across the state to help them purchase items for wildfire suppression. 

These items include personal protective equipment such as fire-resistant clothing, hard hats, headlamps and chainsaw chaps; water tanks for utility terrain vehicles; wildland fire pumps and lightweight hose; hand tools, and chainsaws. 

