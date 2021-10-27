CONCORD – The New Hampshire Department of Insurance has launched a new HealthCost website. This website helps people compare prices across health care facilities with additional medical procedures and new information on hospital-quality measures. The site also includes information on health insurance and an interactive tool to compare hospitals’ quality of care, cleanliness, and customer satisfaction.
The 2022 Open Enrollment Period runs from Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 through Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. If you don’t act by Jan. 15, 2022, you can’t get 2022 coverage unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period, a time outside the yearly Open Enrollment Period when you can sign up for health insurance. You qualify for a Special Enrollment Period if you’ve had certain life events, including losing health coverage, moving, getting married, having a baby, or adopting a child. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2021, for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2022.
The state's new NH Health Cost site can be accessed at nhhealthcost.nh.gov/. It was developed by the New Hampshire Insurance Department and the University of New Hampshire Mobile Development team and is maintained by the Department in cooperation with Human Services Research Institute.
