The town of Gorham’s annual “Santa’s Workshop” had to be cancelled this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Gorham Fire and EMS so missed the annual event called on Santa Claus to come for a short visit driving through the town of Gorham so Santa could see the children he missed standing on the side of the road in front of their homes.
Santa was driven by Gorham fireman Paul Gleason in the town’s big tanker truck, escorted by a Gorham police cruiser, two fire trucks and an ambulance drove for the Saturday afternoon event.
The short parade followed a preplanned, timed and announced route through Gorham neighborhoods from 1-4 p.m.
Children and their parents stood on front porches or on sidewalks to see Santa, wave and cheer, with some waving to him from cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.