HOOKSETT – Governor Christopher T. Sununu and Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn, along with other state and local safety officials, announced this year’s Labor Day impaired driving high-visibility enforcement campaign. Motorists can expect to see increased law enforcement on the road from Aug. 18 through Sept. 6 specifically targeting impaired drivers as part of this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative.
Education efforts include messages on highway message boards, radio advertisements, and social media public service campaigns – all in an effort to reduce the number of crashes, serious injuries and fatalities due to impaired driving.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement is a border-to-border, statewide saturation patrol effort being funded by the N.H. Office of Highway Safety and grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“We know that traditional commuter traffic might be down because more people are working remotely but more social traffic is up. That’s travel and tourism and people enjoying long weekends in New Hampshire,” said Sununu. “And our message is simple, ‘You have to be responsible.’ You have to take responsibility for yourself, your family and those around you. We all have a part to play in this.”
“Last year, thirty-nine peopled died in alcohol related crashes on New Hampshire roads,” said Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. “It is impossible to quantify the pain that these families went through and it is even more heartbreaking knowing that it was entirely preventable.”
“Law enforcement officers across the state are busy enforcing DWI laws on a daily basis, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. This initiative is an enhanced effort to remove impaired drivers from New Hampshire roadways,” said N.H. State Police Captain Christopher Vetter, Commander of the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety. “New Hampshire State Police is partnering with sixty-three local police departments to identify and remove impaired drivers from New Hampshire’s roadways.”
According to National Highway Safety Administrator, Arthur Kinsman, “Speeding-related crashes were up 11 percent in 2020, compared to 2019. Such behavior endangers not only the life of the speeder, but all of the people on the road around them, including drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. How can you help? You can start by driving the speed limit.”
The New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety offer these safety recommendations:
· Impaired driving is entirely preventable and never acceptable.
· If you see an impaired driver on the road, report them to 9-1-1 immediately.
· Buzzed driving is drunk driving and it is never okay to drink and drive.
· Always designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service to get you home.
· If you have a friend who is about to drink and drive, take their keys and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
· Obey posted speed limits.
· The wearing of a safety restraint is the single most effective way to avoid serious injury if you are involved in a traffic crash.
