BERLIN — NH Civics and NHPR will bring a series of candid community conversations on citizenship to Berlin on May 17, from 6-7 p.m. at the Berlin City Hall.
These civics programs, called "Building Civic Strength: New Hampshire Community Conversations," are being held around New Hampshire with a diverse panel of guest speakers hosted by Laura Knoy.
Attendees can opt to join in person or virtually for a live discussion about how New Hampshire's people and communities can act now to build back our civic strength. The programs are free online or in person, with prior registration. Sign up and find out more at nhpr.org/events.
Panelists for this event include:
Mallory Langkau, Groveton Middle High School teacher, DAR NH History Teacher of the Year and Mikva Challenge teacher leader.
Casey McDermott, NHPR investigative data reporter/editor.
Anthony Poore, NH Humanities former executive director.
The event will be produced as a special hour-long broadcast slated to air on NHPR Thursday, May 26, at 2 PM.
“Our hope is that through our collected civic initiatives we can inform and review how New Hampshire communities are dealing with the state of democracy today as we head into the upcoming midterm elections this fall,” said Michael Brindley, NHPR program director.
Martha Madsen, executive director of NH Civics, said, “We’ve been seeking out diverse ways to reconnect with the community, redefining what active citizenship looks like, and bringing people together to talk about crucial questions — how we live and problem-solve together.”
