WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), and Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced that through the American Rescue Plan, New Hampshire K-12 schools will receive $350,501,633 to help schools safely reopen and support students.
The American Rescue Plan includes Hassan’s amendment to require schools receiving these funds to develop and make public reopening plans, as well as dedicated funding that Hassan helped secure for students who experience disabilities.
“Our kids need to get back to fully in-person learning as quickly and safely as possible, which is why we prioritized school funding as part of the American Rescue Plan,” Hassan said. “This significant funding to New Hampshire will help ensure that schools have the resources that they need to get more kids back into the classroom full-time. It will also help address the learning loss, as well as the social and emotional challenges, that many have experienced over the last year.”
Shaheen said the pandemic has been challenging for everyone, "but our kids have really borne the brunt of this crisis."
She noted that many have struggled with remote learning and being separated from their friends, teachers and classrooms, which foster a vital learning environment.
"Getting our kids safely back in school has been a top priority and was crucial during negotiations on the American Rescue Plan,” Shaheen said. “The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our education system has been all encompassing. We’ve seen our kids struggle with their mental health, parents juggle working and teaching from home, students fall through the cracks who don’t have requisite technology or access to broadband to learn remotely, educators and faculty worry about staying safe on the job and much more. For almost a year, I heard from New Hampshire parents, educators and faculty about the urgent need for funding to address these needs. I’m glad to share with them that help is on the way.”
Kuster said re-opening schools safely and getting students back into classrooms is essential to rebuilding from the pandemic and getting the New Hampshire economy back on track.
"I’m proud to have advanced provisions in the American Rescue Plan Act which President Biden signed into law last week that will deliver critical funding for our schools, teachers, staff, and students," Kuster said. "These federal funds will help to ensure that schools are safe, make up for lost learning due to COVID-19, and ensure our Granite State students continue to receive a high-quality education as we recover from this pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.