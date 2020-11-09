COOS COUNTY — The New Hampshire Food Bank will host 10 drive-through mobile food pantries over the next two weeks across New Hampshire aimed at addressing the growing need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, has hosted 38 mobile food pantries since March to support those in need. There will be truckloads of food to be distributed to individuals and families in their vehicles.
The Coos County locations, dates and times are as follows:
Gorham: Thursday, Nov. 12, and Thursday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-noon, at Chapman’s, 459 Main St.
Colebrook: Thursday, Nov. 12, and Thursday, Nov. 19, noon-2 p.m. at N.H. Liquor & Wine Parking Lot, 16 Metallack Place
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank estimates an additional 71,000 people are now food insecure in New Hampshire, meaning now one in seven New Hampshire residents do not know where their next meal is coming from.
The New Hampshire Food Bank has been working to relieve hunger in the Granite State since 1984.
While the New Hampshire Food Bank does not generally receive federal or state funding for food distribution, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank is receiving one-time funding through the recent federal CARES Act.
In 2019, as the state’s only Food Bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank efficiently procured and distributed more than 14.2 million pounds of food to people in need through more than 400 non-profit registered agencies. Agencies include food pantries, neighborhood centers, low-income housing sites, senior nutrition centers, family crisis centers, hospices, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after school programs, and day care centers.
For more information about the New Hampshire Food Bank, go to nhfoodbank.org.
