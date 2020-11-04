CONCORD — The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Hampshire turns 36 years old in 2020.
For the past 35 years the Law Enforcement Torch Run has featured members of New Hampshire law enforcement running with the Flame of Hope in 28 different “legs” of a route that crisscrosses the Granite State.
The Torch Run usually happens earlier in the year, is associated with the Special Olympics State Summer Games at UNH and the runners are predominately members of New Hampshire law enforcement. In 2020, the Torch Run has been reimagined to a virtual event that anyone can participate in.
Anyone who wants to support this year’s event can purchase a “Braver Together” T-shirt or hat for just $30. When someone makes a purchase at sonh.org they will be asked to pledge the number of miles they intend to run.
Those who are running, walking or rolling in the virtual Torch Run are asked to wear their Braver Together item(s) and join others doing the same between Nov. 26 and Dec. 6. Anyone not wanting to run can simply answer the mileage question with a zero and know that their purchase will still support Special Olympics New Hampshire at this critical time.
“For the past 35 years, members of New Hampshire law enforcement have demonstrated commitment and dedication to our athletes,” said Mary Conroy, president and CEO of Special Olympics New Hampshire. “Our athletes and staff look forward to this event every year.”
Dave Bailey is the director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Hampshire.
“We’re looking forward to a great turnout from members of law enforcement, and for the first time, members of the community,” he said.
Special Olympics New Hampshire plans on posting Torch Run pictures and videos on its website and social media channels so athletes know that they are not alone.
Athletes have been participating in their own virtual event for the past several weeks.
The “Granite State Restart” is keeping athletes active as they climb a virtual mountain and track their activities. Points and prizes are earned with the completion of activities both physical and social.
The top prize for athletes is a Granite State Restart T-shirt.
Virtual Torch Run participants will be given the opportunity to add $10 to their item purchase to help cover the cost of T-shirts for athletes participating in the Restart.
Go to the website sonh.org for more information about the Virtual Torch Run and Braver Together Items.
