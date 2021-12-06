Grade 6: High Honors: Andrew Albert, Kacie Carrier, Tara Demers, Elaina Frisk, Harper Hammill, Ryan Lemoine. Honors: Mirabella Demmons, Rowan Faxon, Avianna Lavoie, Cody Marshall, Owen O’Neil, Emilya Perras, Amelia Reid, Dillon Resue, Tyler Warner
Grade 7: High Honors: Lily Bradbury, Cooper Ladd, Nolan Lavigne, Sophia Savage, Hazel Schuft. Honors: Ryan Boucher, Lexie Gagnon, Jillian Goulet, Lilah Howard, Owen LaPointe, Annabelle LeBlanc, Courtney Roy, Camden Santy, Lane Wakefield
Grade 8: High Honors: Hallee Albert, Madison Lamarque, Sofie Nickerson, Jacob Warner. Honors: Madisyn Braley, Timothy Chauvette, Evan Dube, Maxwell Grondin, Atticus Hammill, Abigail Lamarque, Emma Leeman, Mason Roberge, Kaitlyn Roy
