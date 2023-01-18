BEDFORD — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains have kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in New Hampshire and Vermont as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Every box of cookies sold provides valuable experiences for Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp for girls across the country.
Most Girl Scouts are already taking orders in person and online, and can personally deliver cookies to their local customers starting about Feb. 10. Order your favorite cookies for shipment directly to your front door starting Feb. 27, including the new Raspberry Rally cookie or favorites like the Thin Mint or Samoas.
In addition to online ordering, you may use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near you and purchase cookies in person from girls at the iconic cookie booths, which will run from mid-February through March 19.
Planet Oat Oatmilk is the national sponsor of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program. To learn more about product pairings and how Girl Scouts and Planet Oat are partnering to build girls of courage, confidence and character, go to planetoat.com/girlscouts.
New this year, the Raspberry Rally cookie is exclusively offered through digital channels for direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. This latest approach will help to guide the evolution of the cookie program for the digital future.
Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking and confident decision making.
How to purchase Girl Scout Cookies this year:
• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
• Text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout.
• Go to girlscoutcookies.org for the Cookie Finder. Cookies lovers find a local booth to purchase cookies and/or to donate cookies through the council’s Gift of Caring program, which provides the sweet treats to the military and hometown heroes. Check back often as booths are added each week. After Feb. 27, the link can also be used to purchase cookies to be shipped directly by entering your ZIP code.
• Stop at a Girl Scout Cookie booth.
Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year.
