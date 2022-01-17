BERLIN — A 5-year-old girl who was recently diagnosed with leukemia will have a fundraiser, organized by her grandparents, on Jan. 29.
The spaghetti supper and auction for Aurora Frost will be held at the Berlin Veterans of Foreign Wars building on 1107 Main St. in Berlin.
Stacy Frost, the mother of Aurora, who is a Berlin High School graduate and recent resident of Milan, said she and Aurora moved to Concord recently where Stacy had taken a job as a dental receptionist.
Frost said, “This all began when Aurora started to complain of a belly ache. We, (Stacy and her boyfriend) took Aurora to the urgent care in Concord where the doctors there discovered Aurora had a white blood count three times that of a normal human being.”
Frost then said, “We were sent down to Boston Children’s Hospital that night and did not leave for a month. Aurora was diagnosed with leukemia that night. Because of the type of leukemia, she has to be treated aggressively at first.”
Frost described her daughter’s treatments, “Right now, Aurora is getting intravenous treatment and some pills at the same time. At first, Aurora did not do well. It was a lot for her to take in. She did not like the hospital and missed her preschool.”
For a time, treatment had to be postponed as Aurora came down with COVID-19. Once she got over that, treatment could start again, Frost said.
The family has since tested negative and is COVID-free.
Frost added, “Right now we have to travel to Boston Children’s Hospital two or three days a week depending on Aurora’s lab work. So that affects my work and I have to be home with her. But she is happier being home, she is smiling and laughing. The doctors say that the treatments will last for two years, but depending on the lab tests she should be able to start kindergarten next fall and should be OK eventually.”
Frost said she appreciates the fundraiser her parents have put together as it will help with other bills that her insurance doesn’t cover such as travel, food and lodging while Aurora gets her treatments in Boston.
“It is hard. Aurora’s father lives in California and travels back to New England as often as he can, but it is difficult,” Frost said.
The fundraiser will be from 2 to 7 p.m. at the VFW on Main Street in Berlin.
Lots of prizes have been donated from local merchants. There will be a silent auction as well as regular auction items, such as a gun donated by L.L. Cote, a cord of wood from Bob Chapman plus lots more. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.
For more information or to donate to the auction or fundraiser contact Lise and John Beaudoin, grandparents of Aurora at (603) 723-9604.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.