CONCORD — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office will be operating its Election Day hotline from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Voters and election officials with concerns or questions are encouraged to call (866) 868-3703 (1-866-VOTER03).
In the event a caller receives voicemail, the caller should leave a message. Attorneys in the office will address each message received. Inquiries and complaints may also be submitted via email at electionlaw@doj.nh.gov.
A team of more than 100 state employees from the Attorney General’s Office, Secretary of State’s Office and other state agencies will be deployed to polling locations across the state. They will be available to assist local election officials and respond to any issues that may arise. The Secretary of State’s website is sos.nh.gov.
The United States Attorney’s election line phone number will be staffed from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters and election officials with inquiries or complaints may call (603) 230-2503. Inquiries or complaints may also be submitted through the United States Attorney’s website at usdoj.gov/usao/nh by clicking on the “Contact Us” link.
A Federal Election Fraud Fact Sheet can also be found on the United States Attorney’s website that explains what triggers federal criminal jurisdiction in connection with elections and voting rights.
