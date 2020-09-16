The Coos County Democratic Committee has rescheduled its third virtual “Meet the Candidates” event to Thursday, Sept. 24 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. due to technical difficulties.
Executive Council Candidate Mike Cryans and State Senate Candidate Sue Ford will be discussing their campaigns and visions for the Granite State.
Both candidates have confirmed their availability on the 24th and will be taking questions from participants. Area voters are encouraged to attend.
Brian Bresnahan, committee chair, emphasized that “this is one of the most important elections of my lifetime. With COVID-19, it becomes more challenging for candidates to get their message out. These social media events provide another platform for candidates to talk with the public about their candidacy and hear their views”.
In addition, the CCDC will meet virtually at 6:30-8 pm on Friday, Sept. 25. All interested Democrats are urged to attend this meeting as the Committee will be developing an action plan for the November election.
Anyone interested in participating in either of these events can register/RSVP at cooscountydemocrats.org.
