COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Democratic Committee will host its first virtual Town Hall on Monday, June 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
“We are honored that Dan Feltes, Democratic candidate for governor, will be joining us. We hope to announce a future event with his opponent, Andru Volinsky, in the near future. Coos Democrats are committed to increasing voter participation, giving candidates the opportunity to speak directly with voters, and providing an opportunity for questions from local residents via social media,” said Chairman Brian Bresnahan
Anyone interested in participating can register utilizing the Coos County Democratic Committee website at cooscountydemocrats.org. For more information on the candidate log onto his web site at danfeltesnh.com.
