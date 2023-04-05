LITTLETON — Connecticut River Conservancy will host a river stewards meet and greet April 26 at the Littleton Community Center at 120 Main St. in Littleton.
On hand will be Kate Buckman, the river steward in New Hampshire and Kathy Urffer, the CRC river steward in Vermont and formerly in New Hampshire.
The event will include a presentation of the conservancy’s history and future efforts, a conversation with the local river steward and an opportunity for people to get involved in river conservation.
The agenda includes an introduction by interim Executive Director Ron Rhodes, followed by a presentation by the river stewards, a campaign celebration from CRC’s Development Director Brett Morrison, and interactive ways for people to share ideas and ask questions. Light refreshments will be served with additional fun activities.
The Connecticut River is the longest river in New England, flowing about 400 along the length of the New Hampshire/Vermont border and through Massachusetts and Connecticut into Long Island Sound. In Northern New Hampshire, the Connecticut River Watershed extends east from the river over more than half of Coos County.
Connecticut River Conservancy’s mission is to be a strong voice for the Connecticut River watershed, from source to sea. The organization seeks to protect and advocate for the river, and educate and engage communities to prevent pollution, improve habitat, and promote enjoyment of the river and its tributary streams.
CRC river stewards engage in public advocacy in support of the organization’s mission and collaborate with partners across the four watershed states of New Hampshire, Vemont, Massachusetts and Connecticut to protect and serve the river.
Buckman, who joined the CRC team as the River Steward for New Hampshire in September 2022, said: “Being a River Steward at CRC provides the opportunity to have a positive impact on the Connecticut River valley environment and communities in a way that’s really meaningful to me personally. I’m excited to be able to learn from and give back to the people and places encompassed by the watershed.”
Buckman spent much of the past 25 years involved in marine and freshwater ecological research. She received her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Smith College and her PhD from the MIT/WHOI Joint Program in Oceanography.
Buckman worked at Dartmouth College as a member of the toxic metals superfund research program studying trophic transfer of mercury and assisting with community science programs in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont for over a decade before joining CRC.
She is excited to combine her extensive aquatic ecology experience and love of New Hampshire in advocating for river health and sustainability at CRC.
Urffer said is glad that Buckman has joined the team to increase the CRC capacity in the northern part of the watershed.
In her role as river steward over the past six years, in addition to actively advocating for the river during the relicensing of the Wilder, Bellows Falls and Vernon dams, Urffer has conducted community engagement events, managed river restoration projects, and worked with partners on state-wide advocacy efforts to protect the waters. Urffer is currently the natural resources commissioner for the Windham, Vt., Regional Commission and serves as a town meeting representative in Brattleboro, Vt.
Urffer holds a M.S. in natural resource management from Antioch New England University, a B.A. in psychology from Rutgers, and is a former Vermont Leadership Institute Fellow from the Snelling Center for Government.
She is a self-taught amateur botanist and herbalist and enjoys re-learning about the natural world through the eyes of her two children.
These and other upcoming events from Connecticut River Conservancy are available for RSVP here: ctriver.org/events.
To learn more about the Connecticut River Conservancy or to make a contribution, go to ctriver.org.
