GORHAM – A local family from Jefferson awarded a $5,000 grant from the their family foundation to the Family Resource Center at Gorham to continue providing essential services to parents and children in the North Country. The Ackerman family of Jefferson honored their Great Aunt Lillian who was a groundbreaking woman of science that passed away in 2018 in her mid-90s.
Dr. Lillian Luksis fought to gain entry into medical school and she graduated at the top of her class. She worked as a traveling radiologist throughout the metro-Boston region and was recognized for her skills as she also worked as a Medical Examiner for Boston Hospitals.
“We are extremely happy to award this donation on behalf of our family and feel that the Family Resource Center exemplifies what the foundation was designed to do in giving back to the community” said Dr. Luksis’s great niece Bonnie Ackerman.
The Family Resource Center’s Board President Linda Lamirande, along with Executive Director Patti Stolte and members of the Ackerman family, James, Hailey and Bonnie met to discuss the work the FRC is doing throughout the North Country.
“We deeply appreciate the Ackerman family seeing the importance of the work we do in support of keeping families strong and safe” said Lamirande.
“This grant will help us provide programs and services that help families navigate the many challenges they face, especially as so many communities are impacted by the effects of a health crisis" said Patti Stolte.
The agency serves northern Grafton and all of Coos County with a mission to build healthier families and stronger communities through their programs and collaborations, working to help prevent abuse and neglect in families.
