DIXVILLE — New Hampshire Department of Transportation Bridge Maintenance crews will begin rehabilitating the bridge that carries Route 26 over the Flume Brook in Dixville starting on July 14. This work will restrict motorists to one lane of alternating traffic, and is expected to take 12 weeks to complete.
This bridge is located east of Dixville Notch. This bridge preservation work will repair the concrete deck and substructure. To do this work, the roadway width will be restricted to 11 feet at the bridge. One lane of alternating traffic will be controlled via stop and yield signs at each end of the bridge.
During this time wide loads (over 10 feet wide) should not attempt to travel through this area. Road width signs will be posted well in advance of the project on either side on Route 26.
