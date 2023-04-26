BERLIN — Betsy Hess, the pastor of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church has been so pleased with the reception the church’s warming place has received in the community that the church will continue the service through the summer months.  

The warming center, which opened up the church’s basement from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays last winter, began as a response to sharply rising fuel prices.

