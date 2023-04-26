BERLIN — Betsy Hess, the pastor of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church has been so pleased with the reception the church’s warming place has received in the community that the church will continue the service through the summer months.
The warming center, which opened up the church’s basement from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays last winter, began as a response to sharply rising fuel prices.
The church had received $5,000 for fuel assistance the previous year, but this winter decided the money would be best spent making sure that everyone who needed it would have someplace warm to visit.
“We thought with that money we can keep the downstairs of the church heated to 70 degrees and people can come in here to warm up.”
Deborah Ackerman, who administers the program, said, “We picked those two days because there are other places people can go and we wanted to be open so there would always be someplace to go.”
About 15 people stop by each day the center is open.
But in April, Hess asked the volunteers if they wanted to shut down in May and start again next winter, the response was overwhelming to change it to a summer program and stay open. Hess said it has become more of a community space than simply a place to warm up.
“In the summer we will aim it more to kids,” Hess said. “We have a nice yard. We will have some tables out there and water activity and we will have a pool table and games in here. We are going from a warming place to a cooling place.”
Part of the impetus, Hess said, is to build the community back after the COVID pandemic.
“There are a lot of sub-communities in the city, and we want people to get to know each other,” she said. “Now we are sharing resources and information.”
“The people from Community Service Center, have community integrators who go out and help their clients go shopping and to medical appointments. Sometimes they had no place to go so they began coming here.”
“Then Brad Wilson and Claude Pigeon began coming in here at 1 p.m. on Fridays and started playing music.”
Angela Martin-Giroux City of Berlin Health & Welfare Director said: “The warming center is a wonderful humanitarian thing to do. It is good that the center is looking out for our neighbors and gives them a place to go. We welcome every service to our community both financially and socially that gives people the opportunity to become part of the community again. Having other people to talk with does wonders for one’s mental health. Having the program continue through the summer does that.”
Ackerman said one of the nice things about the warming center is that people from different backgrounds are getting to know each other. We sometimes have parents with children stop to get books from the little library out front.
Younie said although a lot of the homelessness in the area is due to drugs and alcohol, many people just can’t afford $1,000 rent.
Hess said, “When we first opened there were some people who wanted us to turn this into an overnight site but the cost and the regulations for that are just too much for this little program and church.
Judy Baker a nurse practitioner who works at Blue Heron NeuroFeedback and also volunteers at St. Barnabas said she was surprised at the amount of need.
“When we started, we offered tea and muffins. Shortly we realized we needed to offer soup, stews and clothing.”
About half of the people, we see are involved with drugs and alcohol the other half are just people who can’t seem to get ahead financially.”
We see families from time to time. We started giving out sleeping bags, tents and backpacks. We’ve been told that Some people are staying in abandoned buildings.
But Hess believes programs like the warming center can help reduce the homeless population.
“We must keep people active in the community, especially the children,” she said. Keeping people active and productive tends to keep people from falling into drug abuse. Teaching people the life skills to maintain a job and getting medical and mental health treatment can help to reduce that population. Subsidizing sports and after-school programs for kids helps. There is a big push for workforce housing, perhaps eventually there can be some kind of cheaper housing available to the homeless population. Some don’t know where to get help and others just don’t want to.”
Baker said many people have trouble filling out the forms to apply for rent assistance or food stamps. “Assistance in that way, teaching people how to navigate the system could help some,” she said.
The church has received strong support from the community, including $3,000 from the diocese, $2,000 from the Tillotson fund and $3,500 from Tri-County Community Action Programs.
“The program began slowly,” Hess said. “I met with all the care agencies in town, the schools, the senior center and others. People started donating money and brought food, clothing and sleeping bags to us. We kept trying to pay for things, but people just kept donating. … We ended up with almost $20,000 in donations not counting all the free items we keep getting.”
She said Smith & Town is printing business cards and posters, other businesses brought in clothing, blankets and toiletries.
“Deidre Blair of Three Sisters Art Gallery used to live in Portland, Maine, and worked with the homeless there. She suggested we put together backpack kits to hand out with a space blanket, toothpaste, toiletries and a $5 bill,” she said.
No one asked for specific plans. “It was mostly, ‘We trust you, to do what needs to be done’” said Hess. “We kept the program flexible because we did not know who would show up and what the needs would be.”
Nor has there been a shortage of volunteers, with about 15 people volunteering, half coming from St. Barnabas and the other half are from other churches. Some are people who initially visited the center for services.
Baker emphasized the value of the camaraderie of the place. “How often do you get a chance to sit down for a couple of hours for a cup of coffee or a cookie and just have a conversation?”
Hess said the program will continue into the fall and winter.
For more information, call Rev. Betsy Hess at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church (603)915-0094.
