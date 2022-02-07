CONWAY — While the COVID-19 Omicron variants seem to cause less severe disease, health officials caution the variants can still cause serious illness, particularly among people who have underlying conditions or have not been vaccinated.
The hospital has monoclonal antibody therapies and other treatments to lessen the severity of disease.
Memorial Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen said Friday the hospital has transitioned to using Sotrovimab, which is the monoclonal antibody infusions shown to be effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Several monoclonal antibody treatments that were effective against the Delta variant, which was predominant in New England last fall, do not work well against Omicron and are no longer being used.
While there is a shortage of Sotrovimab, Owen said, the request for the treatments has also diminished. And in some cases, he said that in retrospect that may have not been the best choice.
“People are not wanting it as much,” he said Friday during a Zoom meeting. “I don’t think they’re as sick, from what people are saying. Unfortunately, people are declining it and then calling us back and saying ‘Now I feel aweful, can I get it?’ and they have missed the window.”
Owen noted “There’s a pretty tight window of opportunity,” to give either monoclonal antibody treatments or Paxlovid, a COVID-19 treatment in pill form that is also available through the hospital.
Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody infusion therapy created by GlaxoSmithKline. It works through its antibodies attaching to a spike protein on the COVID-19 virus and preventing it from entering the body’s cells and reproducing. The treatment is given through an infusion at the hospital.
Paxlovid, a five-day course of treatment by pill, was created by Pfizer. It inhibits the virus’ reproduction by disrupting an enzyme crucial to its function.
Both medicines must be taken within a few days of onset of symptoms or testing positive in order to be effective.
While Paxlovid is easier to administer because it is in pill form, Owen said it is complicated to administer because it has a number of interactions with other drugs and people with certain medical history (i.e kidney disease) may not be able to take it. People who would may benefit from Paxlovid cannot get that treatment, he said, because of underlying conditions or drugs they are already taking for them.
Owen said the hospital is working to encourage “those who are at risk to progress to severe disease,” to talk to the hospital or their primary care providers about getting treatment, even if they feel great in the early days of illness.
