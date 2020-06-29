CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, and the New Hampshire National Guard are teaming up to distribute 25,000 Health and Wellness Kits to families across New Hampshire. The project is also supported by N.H. Hospital, the N.H. Hospital Association and the N.H. School Nurses Association.
“While we are all working hard to protect the physical health of our children, social and emotional well-being remains of the utmost importance,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “We are proud that these efforts are able to reach many.”
“We are all working to help families deal with the disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Deputy Education Commissioner Christine Brennan. “I have been thrilled by the cooperation we’ve received across state government to get these helpful resources out to New Hampshire families.”
The New Hampshire National Guard is packing the kits, and will deliver them to participating schools and regional pick-up sites over the next two weeks. The Health and Wellness Kits include:
• Dental kits: toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and a timer tip sheet for proper oral health, provided by the N.H. State Oral Health Program.
• Deterra pouches for the safe disposal of prescription medications, and an information sheet for parents and guardians.
• The Family Well-Being Guide prepared by New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
• The Healthy Habits for Well-Being flyer prepared by the Department of Education’s Bureau of Student Wellness and inspired by the “5 Signs” from the Change Direction Campaign.
• Flyers on the Choose Love program and the Brave Breath technique, provided by the New Hampshire Choose Love program within the Office of Gov. Chris Sununu.
• Flyer for the Waterford Upstart program, offering free pre-kindergarten readiness, including computers and internet access for families that need them.
Sununu is also inviting parents to join the Choose Love At Home program for free this summer at jesselewischooselove.org/choose-love-home-program.
“Social and emotional support is needed now more than ever,” said Shannon Desilets, Program Coordinator for New Hampshire’s Choose Love program. “Contributing to the Health and Wellness Kits enables us to help our children and parents across the state.”
