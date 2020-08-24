CONCORD — Personal protective equipment and other election materials are being delivered by the N.H. National Guard to municipalities across the state for use at polling places in the upcoming 2020 Primary and General Elections.
The personal protective equipment being delivered includes masks, face shields, plastic table-top screens, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer, single-use pens and pencils and writing mats for voting surfaces.
Polling places will be open for those who want to vote in person on Election Day for both the Primary and General Elections.
Precautions are being taken to keep voters and poll workers safe. Social distancing will be practiced, along with sanitation measures recommended by public health officials.
Those seeking more specific information about what will be available at their local polling place should contact their city or town clerk or moderator for more information.
The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office has partnered with the N.H. National Guard and N.H. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to coordinate the delivery of these critical materials to ensure the safety of all voters, election officials and poll workers.
