COOS COUNTY — North Country Healthcare has announced four leadership changes that are effective Oct. 1.
According to a North Country Healthcare news release announcing the changes, they represent "the organization’s evolution into a fully integrated health-care delivery system, contribute to the foundational infrastructure which directly supports our member affiliates’ ability to provide the utmost in patient care."
The new personnel are:
• Clare Fox, a physical therapist, certified in mechanical diagnosis and therapy, most recently manager of physical therapy at Androscoggin Valley Hospital. She has been promoted to NCH director of performance improvement. Lean-trained, Fox has lead a number of critical interdepartmental and inter-affiliate NCH initiatives, improving process improvement within our organizations.
• Suzanne Landry, MBA, is a certified professional compliance officer. She most recently served as NCH corporate compliance and privacy director and Androscoggin Valley Hospital senior director for medical staff office and risk management. She has been promoted to NCH vice president of compliance and risk management. Landry has been instrumental in the standardization of medical staff practices and policy management throughout the System.
• Celeste Pitts, MBA, a certified health-care finance professional and most recently chief financial officer of Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Weeks Medical Center.
Pitts has been promoted to NCH vice president of finance. NCH officials noted her financial management has been vital, especially during the uncertainty of COVID-19.
• Kate Pina, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, most recently system human resources director and Androscoggin Valley Hospital human resources director. She has been promoted to NCH chief human resources officer. Since joining Androscoggin Valley Hospital and NCH in July 2020, Pina has been instrumental in bringing alignment to the human resources function across the system.
“These changes clearly demonstrate NCH’s investment in the critical areas of human resources, finance and compliance/medical staff,” said NCH Chief Executive Officer Tom Mee, RN, BSN, MBA.
“I look forward to continuing to work with Clare, Sue, Celeste, Kate and all of our outstanding providers, nurses and fellow employees as we enhance our ability to provide accessible, high quality and integrated health care throughout the communities we serve.”
Named a 2020 Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare, North Country Healthcare is a non-profit affiliation of four medical facilities in the White Mountains Region of New Hampshire.
NCH includes numerous physicians and medical providers at multiple locations.
For more information about North Country Healthcare, call (603) 389-2205 or go to northcountryhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.